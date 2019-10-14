Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $61.25. 26,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,845. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $96,182.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $11,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

