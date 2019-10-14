Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 159,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

In related news, Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,475,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,049,821.98. Insiders have acquired a total of 630,500 shares of company stock worth $348,270 over the last 90 days.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

