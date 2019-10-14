Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

