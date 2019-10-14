Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, 448,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,237,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 831.99% and a negative return on equity of 69.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 446.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,904,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,122,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Organovo by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,998 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Organovo by 5.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,132,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Organovo during the second quarter worth $283,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

