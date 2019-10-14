Ontology Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00007727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Upbit and BCEX. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $346.27 million and $82.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,851,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Indodax, HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx, Upbit, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, Koinex, Bitbns and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

