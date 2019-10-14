ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.41.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 4,447,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,028,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,674,000 after purchasing an additional 537,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

