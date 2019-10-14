Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLN. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 1,557,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,890. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Olin has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince J. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

