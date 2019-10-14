Old National Bancorp (ONB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.