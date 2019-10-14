Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce sales of $200.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.80 million and the highest is $204.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $176.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $804.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $794.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $804.77 million, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $810.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 620,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,905,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,056,000 after buying an additional 235,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 89.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 228,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

