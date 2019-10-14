ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 16% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 16% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $395,624.00 and $81,958.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00035931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091152 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00120131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,327.03 or 1.00352052 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002338 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

