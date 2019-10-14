Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Price Down 30.3%

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:CPWR)’s stock price dropped 30.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 12,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 39,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. It produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.