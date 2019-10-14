OAX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $267,962.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx and LATOKEN. OAX has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $267,962.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00219708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01041946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.