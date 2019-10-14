Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.