Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 780,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 447,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

