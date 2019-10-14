Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 255,580 II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of II-VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in II-VI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in II-VI by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 10,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,047. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.06.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

