Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 534,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of AVX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of AVX by 142.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AVX by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AVX by 268.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AVX by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on AVX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of AVX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.63. 837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,961. AVX Co. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.21.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

