Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 361,914 Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 361,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. 10,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $27,594,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,694,890.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

