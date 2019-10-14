Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvectra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 89,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,958. Nuvectra has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvectra will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nuvectra by 1,431.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

