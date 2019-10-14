Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $61.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nucor by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.73. 2,011,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

