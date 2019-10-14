Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $61.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Nucor stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.73. 2,011,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
