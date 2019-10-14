Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 23,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $899.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

