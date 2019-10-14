Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Argus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 64,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,850,787.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $2,079,976. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

