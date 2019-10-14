Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,183. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Northwest Natural by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,097 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 225.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.