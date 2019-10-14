Northland Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

USAT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital raised shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

USAT stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.45.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $5,209,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,319,452 shares of company stock valued at $12,780,098 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

