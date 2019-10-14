Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,343 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Graham worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $20.06. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,925. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

