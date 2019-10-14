Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.47 Million in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 89,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth $1,517,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watford alerts:

WTRE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. 2,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,619. Watford Hldg Ltd has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, insider Jon D. Levy acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.