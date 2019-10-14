Northern Trust Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.72% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.04. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,468. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $347.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

