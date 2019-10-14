Northern Trust Corp Buys 16,560 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SI-Bone were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 37.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 107.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SI-Bone news, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $103,111.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 733,409 shares of company stock worth $13,658,274. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

SIBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 8,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,345. The stock has a market cap of $404.81 million and a P/E ratio of -23.62. SI-Bone Inc has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 12.00.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

