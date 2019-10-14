Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MutualFirst Financial were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $124,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,290.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $460,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $257.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

