Nomura Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.30.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,500. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,420,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 816,141 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 603,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

