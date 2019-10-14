No BS Crypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,416.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $58,075.00 and approximately $7,416.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00219413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.01039276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089112 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

