Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSANY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,713. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

