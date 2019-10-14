Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $471,024.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 17.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,497,000 after buying an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

