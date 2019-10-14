Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.92.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.90. 146,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,534. Nice has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Nice’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Nice in the first quarter worth about $9,561,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nice in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

