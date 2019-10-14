NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.49 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), approximately 230,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 274,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

