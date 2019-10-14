NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.59%.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $41,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,698 shares of company stock worth $56,379. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.