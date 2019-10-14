Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after buying an additional 4,703,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Newell Brands by 150.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newell Brands by 59.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Newell Brands by 7,163.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,264,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 982,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,806. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

