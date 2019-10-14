New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of New England Realty Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NEN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. New England Realty Associates has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $66.39.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $14.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

