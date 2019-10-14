Neutral Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $188.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012055 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $97,115.00 and $188.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 105,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,204 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

