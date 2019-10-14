Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $370.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.95.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.53. 5,464,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,897. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

