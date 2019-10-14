NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 863,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. 28,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.54 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 348,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

