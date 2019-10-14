Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.71

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 1976400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,553,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,201 shares of company stock worth $2,610,340. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

