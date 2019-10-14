Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 946,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $137,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $279,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,058 shares of company stock worth $5,760,314 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 126,766 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

