Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 30th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. 165,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $147.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 194,751 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

