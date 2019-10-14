Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 119.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,686,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 113,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,355,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 203,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 372,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCI remained flat at $$27.99 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Navigant Consulting has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Navigant Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

