National Securities Begins Coverage on Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,329. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.
Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile
Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.