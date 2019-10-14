National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$128.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$114.00 to C$128.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,893. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$68.87 and a 12 month high of C$120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
