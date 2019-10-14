National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$128.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$114.00 to C$128.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,893. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$68.87 and a 12 month high of C$120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.40 million. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.