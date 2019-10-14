Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.73

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 5732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,266,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,061 shares in the company, valued at $662,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,799 shares of company stock worth $13,882,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,567,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

