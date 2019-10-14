Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.72

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.72 and traded as high as $241.20. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $239.70, with a volume of 252,894 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €227.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €220.72.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

