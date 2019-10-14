Morgan Stanley Sells 878 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Innospec were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

