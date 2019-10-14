Morgan Stanley Sells 16,896 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.16% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.73. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,637. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

